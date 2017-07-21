Football Updates

Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1) defeated Progressive Youths of Georgetown 1-nil yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Brad Richards was the man on target for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1).

Today at 4:30 pm, SV United and Knockers FC of Diamonds will square-off also at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Meanwhile, Humble Lions (2) defeated Richland Park Pride and Joy (2) 4-3 on penalty kicks in yesterday’s 2nd match of the Big Sixteen round of the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/ Hairoun/ COMPUTEC/ Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sound System Marriaqua Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field.

The scores were level at three all after regulation time.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Top Dog Strikers will clash with Greggs FC (2) also at the Cane End Playing Field.









