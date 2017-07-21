Friends of Sion Hill Scholarships

Two students have received scholarships and two others received bursaries compliments the Friends Of Sion Hill Incorporated.

The two students who two were successful candidates at this year’s Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), Kiara Baptiste and Reanna Jackson are the first scholarship holders from the organization.

They will each receive eight hundred dollars per annum.

Also rewarded were Ronique Gibson and Ronnia Davis, who were given bursaries valued at two hundred dollars.

The scholarships are designed to assist students who are residents of Sion Hill who were successful at the CPEA, and most significantly for students who parents may have difficulty in meeting their educational needs.

Friends of Sion Hill USA was formally launched in New York, 2014, while Friends of Sion Hill SVG, elected its first executive last month.

The local chapter is headed by Clyde Fitzpatrick and goes by the motto: “Rebuilding a community… One life at a time”.









