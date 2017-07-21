The issue of setting up a land bank here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was among matters addressed here this week

Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture met with representatives from the Food and Agricultural Organization to discuss ways of combating Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishing.

Minister Caesar said one must ensure that a critical mass of land is reserved for the use of Agriculture production.

The Food and Agricultural Organization is providing assist the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in combating Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, which is a global problem that threatens ocean ecosystems and sustainable fisheries.

Minister Caesar gave the assurance that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in the process of ensuring that the requisite structures are in place to ensure that we have compliance with our international obligations.”

He expressed his gratitude for the intervention of the FAO in assisting St. Vincent and the Grenadines in putting these structures in place









