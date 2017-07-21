SVGCC Won Again

French Verandah St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College defeated Presentation College of Trinidad and Tobago by 131 runs yesterday in the Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket Tournament in Barbados to play unbeaten in the preliminary round.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College made 289 for 9 off 40-overs after being asked to bat first. Middle-order batsman, Dillon Douglas led the scoring with 132, his second century of the Tournament, while Randall Roberts hit 47, Tilron Harry contributed 25, and Zivon Walker added 20 had useful contributions.

For Presentation College of Trinidad and Tobago, medium pacer, Joel Sutherland took 3 for 38, off-spinner, Nichhk Maraj captured 2 for 55, and medium pacer, Joshua Shankar had 2 for 27.

Presentation College of Trinidad and Tobago were in early trouble after being reduced to 49 for 6, before Joel Sutherland (54) and Joshua Shankar (22 not out) enabled their team to reach 158 off 33,3-overs.

For St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, fast bowlers, Rayon Williams had 3 for 39 and Aleon Caesar 3 for 50, with off-spinner, Jeremy Haywood 2 for 21.

The victory took French Verandah St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College into today’s semi-finals against Lodge

School of Barbados. The other semi- final will be between Foundation School of Barbados and the Barbados Cricket League Juniors.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related