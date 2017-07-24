Agriculture Meeting

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the Fourth Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Agriculture of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS tomorrow, at the NIS Conference Room.

The meeting will be attended by Ministers of Agriculture from the OECS, representatives of regional agencies and staff of the OECS Commission.

The discussions will focus on a range of issues, including the Agriculture Production and Marketing Initiative, continuing support for the Shipping Initiative, and the OECS 10th EDF Initiative.

The meeting takes place at the NIS Conference Room from nine tomorrow morning.

The opening will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related