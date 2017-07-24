Justice Conference

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver the feature address at the opening of the inaugural Criminal Justice Stakeholders ALRIGHT Conference, to be hosted here this week by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions/National Prosecution Service of St. Vincent and the Grenadines .

The Conference will run from July 25th to 27th, and will be hosted with the support of the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines and in partnership with the Regional Security System-Asset Recovery Unit in Barbados.

ALRIGHT is the acronym for Applying Lawful Responses to Intercepting Gangsters Hustlers and Transgressors. The Conference will open on the Tuesday 25th of July, with a Ceremony, at the Prime Minister’s Residence, from 6:30pm.

The working sessions of the Conference will be held at the Community College at Villa, from 8:30am on Wednesday July 26th and will be attended by top Managers from local stakeholder agencies.

These include the Police Force, Prisons, Ministry of Legal Affairs, Financial Intelligence Unit, the National Commission on Crime Prevention, Customs, Immigration, Inland Revenue and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. They will be joined by their regional counterparts.

The Forum will focus on identified critical issues, touching and concerning Law, Justice and Policing.

The facilitators and resource persons at the Conference will share their expertise on a range of topics including Rule of law, the Administration of Justice, Witness Protection, Border protection, Anonymous Witnesses and Special Measures, Digital Evidence, Inter-agency Co-operation, Legislative Reform, Covert Intelligence, Civil Recovery, Asset Forfeiture and Confiscation.

The Key note address on day two of the Conference will be delivered by the Vincentian, Justice Adrian Saunders, Justice of Appeal of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The Conference concludes with a panel discussion moderated by Colin Williams, Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Panelists will be Grenville Williams, Director of the Regional security system- Asset Recovery Unit; Reynold Hadaway, Commissioner of Police, St. Vincent and Grenadines; Carla James, Director, Financial Intelligence Unit, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Stanford Hamilton, Chief Immigration Officer, St. Vincent and Grenadines and; Ex-ASP Sydney James.









