Police Investigations

The Police are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of Deloris Campbell, a 66-year old resident of Green Hill.

Reports are that the partly decomposed body of the deceased was discovered at her home on Friday.

A postmortem examination is expected to be performed on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Police also said investigation is been carried out into the attempt of murder of 54-year-old Mark Dennie, a Labourer of Rose Place who was shot in his face at Great House, Lowmans Hill on Friday.

In other Police News … 31-year-old Asordo Bennett, a businessman of Rillan Hill, was arrested and charged with having in his possession, 47,670 grammes of cannabis”, with intent to supply it to another on Thursday.

The police are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving HV 601, an omnibus owned by Brian Maloney and driven by Dwight Charles of Campden Park and T 7067, a pickup, owned and driven by Ernest James of Vermont which occurred at Rillan Hill public road on Friday.

Four persons sustained injuries about their bodies and were treated and discharged at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.









