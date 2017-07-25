Football Updates

PE-ZAN Phillips netted a hat-trick as Richland Park Pride and Joy outplayed DESCO Youths beating them, 9-1 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

The other goals for Richland Park Pride and Joy were scored by Etano Trimmingham (2), with a goal each by Alistair Francis, Kenton Peters, Dante Toney and Orlando Trimmingham.

SHEZ-RON Caine scored the goal for DESCO Youths.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (2) of Diamonds will meet Caesar’s Real Estate Knockers FC of Diamonds also at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Defending champions, Humble Lions (1) defeated Greggs FC (2) 4-3 yesterday afternoon in the National Lotteries Authority/ FLOW/ Hairoun/COMPUTEC/ Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sound System Marriaqua Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field.

Today at 4.30 pm, Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble will meet Pride and Joy in a League Quarter-final match also at the Cane End Playing Field.









