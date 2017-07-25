OECS to Launch Child Abuse Strategy

The OECS will launch its Communications Strategy for Child Abuse in Sports on Thursday at 8:30 am at the Beachcombers Hotel at Villa.

The OECS Commission, UNICEF and several focus Groups in Youth, Sports, Social Development Organization and the Ministries of Social Services, Youth, Sports and Education in four OECS Member States developed the product material for the Strategy.

It is hoped that the Strategy would encourage OECS Member States to examine child protection from all facets including Youth Development, Health and Education.

The Strategy enables Coaches, Parents, Athletes and Physical Education Teachers to identify cases of abuse in all aspects of Sports.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related