Vita Malt Bequia Basketball Results

Rising Stars, East Blazers, and Young Duke won matches in the Vita Malt Bequia Basketball Championship at the Hard Court of the live Tannis Playing Field last weekend.

In the second Division on Saturday, Rising Stars defeated Blazing Heat 69-47. The top scorer for Rising Stars was Kirsty Bailey with 30 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 steals.

O-REA-KAY Joseph with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 3 blocks was the leading scorer for Blazing Heat.

In Saturday’s First Division game, East Blazers narrowly eased past Raptors 54-53, with Kelan Edwards leading the way for East Blazers with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals, while the top score for Raptors was Kirstin Lampkin with a game high 24 points, 12 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks.

On Sunday, Young Duke edged out Rising Stars 65-62 in the second Division. The leading scorer Young Duke was Jermaine John with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal. Kirsty Bailey with a game high 28 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals Rising Stars’ top scorer.

Tomorrow’s game will feature, East Blazers up against Wizards at 7:30 pm also at the same venue.

In related News…the Under-16 Division start has been delayed due to a delay in shipment of new uniforms for the children. Their fixtures have been amended for games to start in early next month.









