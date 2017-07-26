Football Updates

Yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championships, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (2) of Diamonds and Caesar’s Real Estate Knockers FC of Diamonds played to a two all draw at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Zimroy Charles and Johan Sayers netted a goal each for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (2).

The goals for Caesar’s Real Estate Knockers FC of Diamonds were scored by Zan Thomas and Baldwin De Bique.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Caesar’s Real Estate Lauders Bony Strikers will meet Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1) also at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Pride and Joy beat Country Meets Town Out-Ah Trouble 3-1 on penalty kicks in a Quarter-final League match yesterday afternoon of the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/Hairoun/ COMPUTEC/ Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sound System Marriaqua Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field.

In regulation time, the scores were level at two all.

Today at 4.30 pm in the Knockout Championship, Greggs FC (1) will play against Cane End Gunners also at the Cane End Playing Field.









