VINLEC North Leeward T20 Cricket Results

Defending champions, Peto Stars, and Robertson Surveying Future Legends of Rose Hall won matches last weekend as the 2017 VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Championship began at the Petit Bordel Playing Field.

Robertson Surveying Future Legends defeated Warriors by 7 wickets. The scores: Warriors 87 off 13.1-overs; Renaldo Coombs 23, Elron Lewis 21; Christopher Howe 5 for 25, Rajiv Roberts 2 for 7, Robertson Surveying Future Legends 89 for 3 off 8.3-overs; Oswald Soleyn 51 not out. Player of the match Christopher Howe.

Defending champions, Peto Stars beat Carlos James Troumaca Starlight on a faster run rate after rain interrupted play.

The scores: Carlos James Troumaca Starlight 71 all out off 14.4 overs; Kentish John 21; Kemrick Westfield 3 for 7, Vangel Small 3 for 15.

Peto Stars 37 without lost after 6-overs when rain forced the abandonment of the match, with Peto Stars 15 runs ahead of the required run rate; Vidal Edwards 19 not out, Otis Matthews 18 not out.

The Championship will continue on Saturday with one match, Upsetters of Chateaubelair will engage Big League of Rose Bank at 1:30 pm.

The 11 teams in the Championship are competing in two Zones in the preliminary round. Zone “A” comprises Ajuba of Spring Village, Robertson Surveying Future Legends of Rose Hall, Warriors, Somerset, and Rudy’s Electrical. In Zone “B” are Peto Stars, Carlos James Troumaca Starlight, Upsetters, Big League, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police and Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill.









