ZHTR Distribution

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) today commenced distribution of financial assistance to students who are beneficiaries under its “adopt a classroom programme”.
This program has been designed by the ZHTF to assist children from communities with the highest levels of poverty in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with meals and other basic necessities to ensure that they attend school regularly.
Today, there are two hundred and ninety five students receiving support under this programme.
The components of the programme are: the provision of meals each day, the provision of all text books recommended by the Ministry of Education, and $350.00 to each child to assist with the purchase of school uniforms and other school supplies.
In addition, the students will undergo regular medical checks and will further be assessed by reading specialists.
The programme commenced in 2016 with 195 kindergarten children from seven primary schools:
Chateaubelair Government
Barouallie Anglican
Barouallie Government
Fair Hall Primary School
Sandy Bay Government
Fancy Government School
Mayreau primary school
All of these students, the majority of who have been promoted to grade One, will continue to receive the same support from the ZHTF for the 2017/18 academic year.
In addition, five kindergarten classes have been added to the programme. The children are drawn from:
Rose Hall primary school
Clare Valley Government School
Calliaqua Anglican School
Lauders primary School and
Gomea Government School
The value of the support to each child is approximately 1,500.
Advertisement