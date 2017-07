The Bequia Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will continue at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth with another three matches.

On Saturday 29th July 2017, Sugar Reef Bequia United will face Bequia Venture Royal Challengers.

On sunday 30th july 2017,matches pits, Knights Trading De Aussies versus Friendship United at 10.00 am, then at 2.00 pm, Whale-Booner Superstars will clash with Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related