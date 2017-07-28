BRAGSA Maintenance

The Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) says it will continue to ensure the proper maintenance of the national infrastructure to mitigate the effects of disasters.

The assurance came from Communications Officer at BRAGSA, Roxanne Marshal-Millington, during NBC’s Views On Issues programme on Sunday, which focused on disaster management.

Mrs. Marshal-Millington said in addition to the supervision of construction and the maintenance of roads, BRAGSA also has responsibility for the maintenance of hurricane shelters.

Mrs. Marshal-Millington said BRAGSA is concerned with the removal of grills that have been placed on drains throughout the country.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related