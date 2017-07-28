Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has suggested that a greater effort be made to use popular art forms to help to reduce criminal activity throughout the region.

Dr. Gonsalves raised the issue, as he delivered the feature address at the official opening of the inaugural Criminal Justice Stakeholders Conference, held here this week.

The Conference was hosted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in collaboration with the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit.

The Forum focused on a range of critical issues relating to Law, Justice and Policing.

In his address at the opening, the Prime Minister pointed out that all stakeholders must collaborate in the fight against crime.

