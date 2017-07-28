CWSA Maintenance

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has assured consumers that it conducts routine maintenance and inspection of its national pipe network to ensure minimal disruptions during times of disaster.

This assurance came from Water Resource Supervisor at the CWSA, Danroy Ballantyne, during Sunday’s Views On Issues Programme aired on NBC Radio.

The discussion focused on the ‘State of Readiness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the Atlantic Hurricane Season’, which runs until November 30th.

Mr. Ballantyne said the pipelines are regularly maintained in an effort to ensure that the system could withstand the effects of storms and the CWSA works in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders to mitigate disasters.

