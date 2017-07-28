The Screening of a Documentary Film “Reclaiming Paget Farm – Looking Back – Moving Forward” will take place at the Youlou Arts Centre at Villa next week.

A release from the Centre says the three part documentary by Bequia Film makers won a prize for Best Script and second position for the Best Film at the Caribbean Youth Film Festival held recently in St. Lucia.

The film was made through the efforts of a group in Bequia called “The Hub Collective” dedicated to empowering residents in Bequia through rich island culture and fresh opportunity in the Arts.

The screening takes place on Saturday August 5th at 6:30pm.

Meanwhile … There will be a reception for the Red Show at the Youlou Arts Centre this Saturday.

Nine Local person participating in the Show are Shenika Sayers; Zen Punnett; Sean Roache; Ahmed Yunusa; Desteny Greaves; Rachel Furbert; Tippi Punnett; Camille Musser and LeeAndra Thompson.

The event begins at eleven this Saturday morning at the Youlou Arts Centre

