Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship Results.

Caesar’s Real Estate Defenders FC narrowly defeated SV United of Georgetown 4-3 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championships at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Romario Dennis netted two of goals for Caesar’s Real Estate Defenders FC, with a goal each by JAH-VIN Sutherland and Dorian Dallaway.

For SV United of Georgetown, there was a goal each by Ronaldo Copper, Jamari Spring and Chavell Barker.

At half past four this afternoon, Progressive Youths of Georgetown will meet DESCO Youths also at the Diamonds Playing Field.

No match will be played on Sunday due to the Funeral of National Footballer, Roy “CHICKEN” Richards of Barrouallie, who was shot killed this month.

