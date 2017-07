MR MILTON CORNELIUS ANDERSON better known as PRUVA and DADA of Farm Tenantry, St Peter, Barbados formerly of Barrouallie died on Wednesday July 19th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Saturday July 29th at the Speightstown, Church of God, St Peter, Barbados. The service begins at 2:45pm. Burial will be at the St Peters’ Cemetery, Barbados.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related