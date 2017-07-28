Marriaqua Football Championships Results

QCESCO Titans defeated Humble Lions (2) 6-5 on penalty kicks in yesterday afternoon’s Knockout match of the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC/Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sound System Marriaqua Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field.

In regulation time, the match ended in a one all draw.

At half past four this afternoon, Humble Lions (1) will meet Everready Funeral Home Downstreet United in a League Quarter-final match also at the Cane End Playing Field.

No matches are scheduled for Sunday owing to the Funeral of National Footballer, Roy “CHICKEN” Richards who shot killed this month.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related