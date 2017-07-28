NTRC Facilitate Growth

The National Telecommunications and Regulatory Commission (NTRC) says it will continue to put measures in place to facilitate growth in the telecommunications market in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of the NTRC, Apollo Knights, said this is necessary to ensure that local customers receive value for money for their mobile and internet-based services.

Mr. Knights said the NTRC has been encouraging businesses to take advantage of the opportunities which exists in the local market.

Mr. Knights said a number of telecoms licenses have been issued by the NTRC over the years.

