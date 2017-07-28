Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2017 was introduced as part of ongoing efforts to fulfill the strategic objectives and programmes of the Government.

The Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2017 was the only Bill passed at yesterday’s meeting of Parliament.

The Bill was intended to facilitate the Government’s acquisition of 35-million dollars to go towards the buy-back of shares in the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and a Road Rehabilitation Program.

The Prime Minister said just over 32-million dollars is required for the purchase of four thousand 650 common shares in the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the sum of two million 376 thousand dollars is needed for a Road Rehabilitation Program.

Members of Parliament also approved the Supplementary Estimates No.1 of 2017 by way of a Motion moved by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.Parliament has been suspended until Monday July 31st at nine in the morning.

