New Police Vehicles

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will receive a donation of five Toyota Aygo motor cars this week, through the kind generosity of the Monspace Company Ltd.

A release from the Police says the new South East Asian conglomerate MONSPACE will hand over the vehicles to the Police Force at a ceremony to be held this Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Among those in attendance at the ceremony will be the Chief of Strategic Corporate Planning of MONSPACE Stanley Too.

MONSPACE, is a multinational corporation which has a range of businesses across Asia/Pacific and in the Americas.

MONSPACE Mall located in Kuala Lumpur is an online shopping centre that offers a wide range of products; real estate development; electronics, cosmetics, wines, telecommunications; aviation, hospitality, media and entertainment in Malaysia.

The vehicles to be presented to the local Police Force are expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Policing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.









