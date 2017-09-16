FATAL INCIDENT

This country has recorded its 25th Homicide victim, following the death of Kesroy King a 21-year-old resident of Sion Hill.

Reports indicate that King was injured during an altercation which occurred in Kingstown on Friday morning.

The Criminal Investigations Department said the altercation took place in the vicinity of the Kingstown Methodist Church and Yankees Bar between the hours of 7:40 and 7:45am.

The former Intermediate High School Student, who was a Labourer at the Victoria Park, was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The Police said that two male suspects are in custody assisting the investigation into the matter.









