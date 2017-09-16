PM Visits Projects

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, along with Senator Carlos James, this week visited the Cumberland Bridge, which is among major projects currently under construction in that part of the island.

The visit was part of a wider community-based visit to schools in the North Leeward constituency, but time constraints forced them to re-schedule visits to the other schools next week.

Ongoing projects include:

-The Cumberland Bridge Project which is at a cost of approximately EC$13.5 million and is financed by the Government of Mexico. It is constructed to replace the old bridge, the integrity of which was severely compromised by the December 2013 Trough System. The new bridge is tentatively scheduled to be open for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic by next month

-The transformation of the Chateaubelair Hospital into a SMART Health Care facility, along with those at Myreau Island and Georgetown at a cost of about EC$1.5 million. The project will be funded by UKAID, and implemented by PAHO. The new health facility will be retrofitted with solar panels for renewable energy, rain water harvesting tanks, improved functional sections for staff and patients, new maternity and pediatric wards, a pharmacy, dental and doctors’ stations, and restrooms for the public.

-The reconstruction of the Chateaubelair jetty, the Troumaca English and German Gutter slope stabilization will cost approximately EC$3.2 million, the rehabilitation of the Teachers House in Troumaca under the local government programme at over EC$100,000.00 is currently underway, and the construction of a satellite warehouse at Belmont will cost about EC$1.4 million.

The Cumberland jetty reconstruction project is expected to commence in 2018, and will contribute towards improving the fishing and tourism industries respectively in North Leeward.

-The is the feeder road rehabilitation programme across the North Leeward constituency including the Spring Village, Mongoro to Cemetery Gate at a cost of about EC$200,000.00, and the BNTF feeder roads in Kakata and Rose Hall for over EC$250,000.00.

-The Copeland Mountain, the Antoine Mountain and Lettwood rehabilitation road projects will be funded by the Kuwait Fund. The Regional Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project will finance the Coulls Hill rehabilitation road project, while the Longline Road project will be financed by the EDF, and the Golden Grove road project by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Senator James said “This is over EC$20 million being spent in the North Leeward constituency alone by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in an effort to improve the lives of all residents”.









