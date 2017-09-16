Tropical Depression of interest

The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Meteorological Services and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) says we can expect a watch or warning to be issued today. This means we will have less than 48 hours before feeling the impacts of this disturbance or potential cyclone.

Both agencies are urging Vincentians to be ready, inform your family, friends and neighbours of this approaching disturbance and to make arrangements to stay with family and friends if you need to move to a safer location. They are asking persons find out the where the nearest shelter is and move once the order is given for their activation and take food supplies and bedding to last for at least 3 days.

Met Officials say as the disturbance has significant convection (rain) those in flood prone areas should NOT wait until the heavy rains have begun or the area becomes flooded to evacuate. Flood waters can kill and contain a lot of germs that can affect your health if ingested or come into contact with an abrasion/cut on your body.

The agencies are encouraging person to be prepared as there will not be a lot of time once a watch or warning is given. Persons are asked to continue to listen to the releases from the Meteorological Services and take appropriate actions.









