SVG New Attorney General

The new Attorney General Jaundy Martin, took the oath of Office at a Swearing-In Ceremony held at the House of Assembly this morning.

Mr. Martin replaces outgoing Attorney General Judith Jones-Morgan who served in that position since 2001.

Addressing this morning’s Swearing-In Ceremony, Mr. Martin said he was overwhelmed by the occasion, and honoured by the faith and confidence that the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines had bestowed on him.

Outgoing Attorney General Judith Jones-Morgan welcomed her successor, Barrister-At-Law Jaundy Martin, and said the incoming Attorney General has demonstrated a commitment to the institutional values that has defined the Attorney General’s chambers.

She expressed confidence that Mr. Martin will perform his duties in a manner that will continue uplift the integrity of the office.

Mr. Martin was admitted as a Barrister-At-Law and Solicitor, to practice in the state of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 1998, and has since pursued a legal career that has spanned a period of 19 years.









