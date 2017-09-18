Tropical Storm Watch in place

Hurricane Maria has intensified to Category three and Meteorological Forecaster at the local Met Office Desiree Neverson-Jack said at 11:00am today the Hurricane was located 130 miles North North east of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Neverson-Jack also explains why a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the country and the Flood warning is still in effect for the country. She is urging all residents to take the necessary precautions.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMO has explained that a Tropical Storm Watch or a Flood Warning does not mean that the country has to shut down.

Michelle Forbes, Director of NEMO, clarified the issue as she gave an update on Maria, the now category-3 Hurricane. She said a shut-down of operations at the national level is only warranted, when the country is being affected by unusual amounts of rain.

NEMO is urging all residents living in areas prone to land slippage and flooding, especially those persons living along the river banks in the following areas to be cautious, monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate if necessary: Owia, Sandy Bay, London, Langely Park, Basin Hole, Mt. Young, South Rivers, Gorse, Colonaire, Marriaqua, Calliaqua, Vermont, Buccament, Spring Village and Chateaubelair.

Small craft warning and high surf advisory are in effect, so residents living along the coast are asked to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions to ensure safety.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services has issued a flood warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 this evening.









