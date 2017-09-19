CALLIAQUA FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Franklyn Browne’s Evaluation Services Strikers beat Max Strikers 7-2 yesterday afternoon in the Franklyn Browne’s Evaluation Services Calliaqua Football Championship at half past four at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

Reginald Payne and Javid Mc Dowall netted two of the goals for Franklyn Browne’s Evaluation Services Strikers, whose other goals were scored by Osei Thompson, Kyle Browne and Mikhail Culzac.

The goals for Max Strikers were scored by Kyle Peters and Shane Jackson.

Saturday, SVG Coast Guard defeated Biabou FC 5-3.

Today’s match will be played between Diamond and Brighton Star Blocks also at the Calliaqua Playing Field.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related