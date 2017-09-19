MUSTIQUE T20 RESULTS

A century by Razime Browne helped guide SALANGA Tama Hawks to a 51-run win over Black Moon Alliance Combined yesterday as they won the 2017 Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship which was watched by a large and colourful dressed crowd at the Mustique Playing Field.

They were led to victory by a commanding, power-packing innings of 129 by all-rounder and player of the day, Razime Browne. He pulverizes his opponents bowling attack, slamming 12 sixes and nine fours, such was his dominance that the next best scorer came from Omar Tucker, who made 16.

SALANGA Tama Hawks were eventually dismissed for 218 off their 20-overs. The carnage from Browne, Andrew Pompey, who joined the bowling attack late grabbed 4 for 20 including a hat-trick, while Cedric Cupid took 2 for 34.

Black Moon Alliance Combined in reply made a good effort to overhaul their opponents score with contributions from Nicolas Baptiste 57, four sixes and four fours and Lennon Cain 57 also seven sixes and two fours. Black Moon Alliance Combined were eventually dismissed for 167 off their 20-overs.

The final scores: SALANGA Tama Hawks 218 off 20-overs, Black Moon Alliance Combined 167 off 20-overs.

At the Presentation Ceremony, former national player, O’Neil Thomas of SALANGA Tama Hawks received the Award for scoring the most runs, (250), left-arm fast bowler, Caswell Dorsett also of Tama Hawks collected the most wickets Award (15), MVP of the Final and the Tournament was Razime Browne.









