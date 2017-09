The National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC Radio will partner with the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO and the Red Cross to hold a Radiothon on Sunday to solicit monetary contributions for countries impacted by Hurricane Irma and Maria.

The Radiothon will be held on Sunday from 11am to 1pm.

Other Radio Stations that are in support of the Radiothon are Hot FM; Boom FM; We FM; Star FM; Magic FM; Praise FM and Nice Radio.









