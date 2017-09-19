PM GONSALVES ON IRMA REBUILDING

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said given the financial limitations, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the OECS must look at creative ways of assisting those countries ravaged by Hurricane Irma.

He said these small nations are not financially capable of assisting, in any significant measure, with the level of reconstruction needed in the affected countries. However, Dr. Gonsalves said assistance can be given through the provision of skilled labor to advance the reconstruction and recovery efforts.

Dr. Gonsalves also noted that given the scope of the devastation, countries are placed in a position to rebuild better.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related