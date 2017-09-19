Coordinator of the Men’s Organization Project Men 2020, Conroy Huggins said the failure of men has led to social decay and unrest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The organization host a news conference last week to discuss what it called the breakdown in society leading to crime and violence.

Mr. Huggins said the breakdown in parenting has resulted in a society populated with children who are not properly guided.

Mr. Huggins said the first step towards curbing this negative trend is for man to live in the fear of God and as God intended.









