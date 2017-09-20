BIBLE FESTIVAL FINALS

Preparations are in high gear for the staging of the 9th Edition of the Finals in the 2017 Bible Festival, hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gospel Fest Committee.

Michael Peters, Coordinator of the Festival, said that the festival is expected to begin from next Friday, September 29th to Sunday October 2nd.

Mr. Peters said the idea of the festival is to encourage persons to read their bibles as much as possible as Christian programs are very limited in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He is urging Christians and Non-Christians to attend this weekend’s event.









