GREGGS SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Results of last weekend’s matches in the Hairoun/FLOW Greggs Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Greggs Playing Field:

Sion Hill Tallawahs defeated Ceaser’s Defenders by 16 runs in a match reduced to 16 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 105-9 off 16 overs (Kerwin Williams 53, Rasheed Fredericks 4-22), Ceaser’s Defenders 89-6 off 16 overs (Othneil Lewis 23. Kerwin Williams 3-17.)

Shop for Less Clinchers (1) beat Challengers by 89 runs.

The scores: Shop for Leas Clinchers (1) 125 off 19 overs (Okeiph Andrews 45 not out, Gusnel Toney 2-17, Winston Bascombe 2-29 runs), Challengers 36 off 11.3 overs (Rajiv Roberts 4-16, Donaldson Harry 3-15).

Fully Loaded won by default from Snipers Reloaded.

CGM Gallaghers Novice defeated Shop for Less Clinchers (2) by 52 runs in a match reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: CGM Gallaghers Novice 166-5 off 17 overs (Cosmond Walters 62, Maxroy Dublin 2-32), Shop for Less Clinchers (2) 114-8 off 17 overs (Ricky King 66, Pompey 4-10, Cosmond Walters 3-1).

And Country Meet Town Outah Trouble Family beat Owia Young Strikers by 4 wickets.

The scores: Owia Young Strikers 85-9 off 20 overs (Marcus Hackshaw 21, Nicholas Ottley 5-26), Country Meet Town Outah Trouble Family 86-4 off 17.3 overs (Sachski Weekes 34, Denson Hoyte 2-7, Rondell Munroe 2-15.









