PM GONSALVES ON REGIONAL WORKSHOP

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted the need for small Island Developing States like St. Vincent and the Grenadines to reduce their consumption of carbon-based fuel, which contributes to global warming.

During the opening ceremony of the Financial Modelling for Sustainable Energy Applications workshop, the Prime Minister said greater effort needs to be given to investing in renewable energy.

He noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been playing its part to reduce reliance on carbon-based fuel through a range of initiatives.

The 3-day workshop is being spearheaded by the Promoting Access to Clean Energy Services PACES Project, in collaboration with the CARICOM Secretariat and the Germany-based organisation, GIZ.

The training is targeting Project Developers; Representatives from the Financial Sector and Key Government Stakeholders. The sessions are being held at the National Insurance Services Conference Room.









