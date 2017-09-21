Business Seminar

The Center for Enterprise Development Inc., in collaboration with the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the SVG Teachers Cooperative Credit Union, will host the “Preparing Your Business Plan” Seminar at the SVG Community College Auditorium in Villa.

The seminar will be held this Saturday September 23 and is a follow-up to Part one of the Business Awareness Start-up Seminar held in August of this year.

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. said they will continue to empower more people to take on entrepreneurship roles this weekend when it hosts the second part of its Business Awareness Start-up Seminar.

Felix Lewis, General Manager of CED, said that the programme is geared towards assisting young persons, in particular those who have graduated from school. The seminar is designed to help business owners, entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs to understand the importance of the business plan.

Mr. Lewis said participants will include those from the previous Business Awareness Start-up Seminar, the winning teams from the 2016 NTRC I2 Competition and students in the entrepreneurship programme at the SVG Technical College.

Saturday’s Seminar is expected to run from at 9 am to 1 pm and will be delivered by business consultant Dr. Julian Ferdinand.









