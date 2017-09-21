FCIB WALK FOR THE CURE

The CIBC/First Caribbean International Bank (FCIB) will be staging its 6th annual fundraising and public awareness event dubbed ‘Walk for the Cure’.

Walk for the Cure is a regional initiative to raise money for the fight against cancer and follows on the heels of COBC’s parent company in Canada, which will be staging their 21st edition of Run for the Cure.

Jacintha Hinds, (FCIB) Walk Manager, said the walk, scheduled for September 30th and October 1st, is expected to have around 600 participants.

Miss Hinds said the cancer organization SCORCH will be this year’s beneficiary.

A total of 1.3 million EC dollars has been raised through the initiative over the past 5 years.









