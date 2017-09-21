SVG RUGBY UNION

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union will now launch its Women’s Rugby Union Practice Sessions next Monday at 5.00 p. m at the Sion Hill Playing Field, after the adverse weather caused by the passage of Hurricane Maria through the region forced the postponement of last Monday’s originally scheduled start.

Sophie Goddard, President of the Union, noted that Vincentian Women were naturally strong and that with specialised training they could develop into top Rugby players.

She pointed out that Rugby was one of the fastest growing sports in the world, especially amongst women and that the recent arrival here of two qualified Rugby Union coaches, created the opportunity for growth and development of Women’s Rugby in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

There will be Rugby training also for men on Tuesdays or Thursdays at the Sion Hill Playing Field at 5.00 p. m.









