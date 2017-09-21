World Food Day activities launched for SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), launched the local World Food Day activities, under the theme “Change the Future of Migration; Invest in Food Security and Rural Development”.

Raymond Ryan, Permanent Secretary within the Ministry, said the theme for this year’s event, is very important, as it focuses on the link between Migration, Food Security and Rural Development.

Mr. Ryan said that the international community increasing recognizes that tackling the root causes of distressed migration, provides the best long term solution in dealing with the impacts.









