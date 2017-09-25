NTRC TOWN HALL

Matters relating to the Cybercrime Act will be addressed at a Town Hall Meeting hosted by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC).

The NTRC says it will also seek to gather feedback from the residents of Fitz Hughes and surrounding areas with respect to the telecommunications services being provided by Digicel, Cable & Wireless and Columbus Communication.

The event will include presentations from senior officials of the NTRC and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and will be followed by a question and answer session.

The Town Hall Meeting will take place at the Fitz Hughes Government School on Thursday September 28, 2017 from 7pm.









