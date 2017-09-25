ORANGE DAY TODAY

Vincentians are today joining the global community in observing “Orange Day”, a United Nations Campaign to raise awareness and take action to end violence against women and girls.

The 25th of every month has been designated “Orange Day” by the UN Secretary-General calling on persons to UNiTE to End Violence against Women.

While on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Moureeze Franklyn, Committee Member of CARICOM Youth Ambassadors, said the campaign is important in helping to promote gender equality.

Miss Franklyn said every individual has a role to play in helping to end violence against women.









