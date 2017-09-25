RADIOTHON FOR RELIEF EFFORT

A total of forty-six thousand, 235-thousand and seventy-six cents was received in pledges yesterday to assist Caribbean Countries as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The pledges were made yesterday in a Radiothon hosted by the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC Radio in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO and the local Red Cross Society.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was among persons who called in to pledge yesterday.

Other Radio Stations that were in support of the Radiothon were Hot FM; Boom FM; We FM; Star FM; Magic FM; Praise FM; X-treme Radio; Nice Radio and Christ-Like Radio.

Persons who wish to make monetary donations to the relief effort can do so at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Account number: 137736









