SVG HOMICIDES

The Police here say they are investigating three homicides which occurred on the weekend.

A release from the Police Public Relations Department says they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of:-

Raphael Oneal, 32yrs, unemployed of Vermont. Information received that the deceased was on his way home when he was attacked by masked men. He sustained several gunshots about his body and subsequently died on the spot.

In another incident, Keisha Melville, 27yrs, hairdresser of Murray’s Village was on her way home when she was attacked by masked men. She received a gunshot wound to her head and succumbed to her injuries.

And, Lionel Ashes, of Ottley Hall was standing outside his home on 21.09.17, when he was shot several times about his body.

He died on 25.09.17, at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the bodies to ascertain the causes of death.

This has brought the total number of homicides to twenty eight (28).

And … Police are conducting investigations into an incident which occurred on 23.09.17. Andrew Roberts was found dead in the Casson Hill area.









