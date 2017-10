MRS NELCIA VIRGINA PETERS-FRANCIS of Webb Street, New Montrose died on Wednesday October 18th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Monday October at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown according to Anglican rights. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Georges Cathedral Church yard.









