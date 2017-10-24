NETBALL FIXTURES

Yesterday, Harmony Investment Teachers defeated KFC Pacers 3-11 in the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.

The match between C. K. Greaves and the Ministry of Tourism was postponed.

There will be no matches in the Championship until 30th October.

Meanwhile, Osco Ball Warriors defeated New Era Pepper Stars 50-13 yesterday in the VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The match between Eveready Future Stars and SVG General Services was discontinued because of the rain and will be rescheduled.

This afternoon at five o’clock, Star Girls (2) will meet Third World Man’s Shop, and at six o’clock, Star Girls (1) will oppose North Leeward Combined.









