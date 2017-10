The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has stepped up its vigilance, in the wake of the recent spate of gun-related crimes here.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Colin John, during the On the Beat programme on NBC Radio last night, said a numbers of the measures are being taken to address the issue and that said legislation is in place to protect persons who may wish to come forward with information to help in solving criminal cases.









