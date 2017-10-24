VINLEC NORTH LEEWARD T20 CRICKET FINAL RESULTS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police won this year’s VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Championship on Sunday after a 5-wicket victory over Ajuba of Spring Village at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Ajuba of Spring Village made 120 for 9 off 20-overs after batting first. Their leading batsmen were Casmond Walters (31), Kemalie Williams (22), and Kenny Stapleton (22). Casnel Morris with 3 for 20 was the most successful bowler for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police. Morris received support from Sylvan Spencer (2 for 14), and Kevin Abraham (2 for 31).

Salvan Browne (44 not out), and Desron Maloney (37) then steered the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police to 121 for 5 off 18.1-overs. Browne was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Final.

Earlier on Sunday, Ajuba of Spring Village defeated defending champions, Sweetie Pie Bakery Peto Stars by 48 runs in the last semi-final, reduced to 10-overs because of early rain which left the field wet.

The scores: Ajuba of Spring Village 89 for 5 off 10-overs, Sweetie Pie Bakery Peto Stars 41 off 10-overs.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police and Ajuba of Spring Village were presented with the first and second place Trophies following Sunday’s Final, and medals were presented also to the Most Valuable Player in each match of the Championship.









