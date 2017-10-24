WORLD DIABETES DAY SVG

The Nutrition Department within the Ministry of Health will be joining the global community in observing World Diabetes Day – which is commemorated annually on November 14th.

The Department is therefore appealing to persons with diabetes to consume more locally produced foods.

Community Nutrition Officer within the Department of Health, Rosemary Muckett, said that non-communicable diseases are the number one causes of death in the Nation.

Globally, an estimated 422 million adults were living with diabetes in 2014, compared to 108 million in 1980.

A UN report states that the global prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled since 1980, rising from 4.7% to 8.5% in the adult population.

This reflects an increase in associated risk factors such as being overweight and obesity.

World Diabetes Day will be observed under the theme "Women and diabetes – Our right to a healthy future.









